Nearly twofold increase recorded in Armenia’s exports of fruits and vegetables

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. 143 tons of fruits and vegetables have been exported in the current year, “Armenpress” reports Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Armenia Robert Makaryan told the reporters on December 21. 73 thousand and 700 tons had been exported during the same period last year.

“As we can see the exports have nearly doubled. If climatic conditions are favorable next year and there are no other issues, we will be able to preserve this volume of exports next year as well”, Makaryan said.

The Deputy Minister informed that the main market of exports continues to remain the Russian Federation. In the total exports of fruits and vegetables Russia’s share amounts to 85%.