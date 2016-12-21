Iran’s Rouhani says Armenia, Iran can make part of Persian Gulf – Black Sea corridor

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani believes says Armenia and Iran can make part of Persian Gulf – Black Sea transport corridor. “It is possible to link the Black Sea to the Persian Gulf through highways and railways which will create favorable trade and economic conditions for the states of our region and beyond it”, “Armenpress” reports Rouhani saying in a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan.

According to the Iranian President warm and friendly relations have been established between Iran and Armenia since Armenia gained independence. The peoples of Armenia and Iran have lived and co-existed side by side for centuries and millennia and have been part of one and the same civilizational cradle.

Iran’s President noted that they had the opportunity to host Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in Tehran during his inauguration and were waiting for a convenient opportunity to pay a visit to Armenia.

“I am happy it happened today. Armenian-Iranian relations have great potentials, but only part of it has been utilized so far, the rest we have to realize during the upcoming months and years. We have set good relations in the sphere of energy and we agreed during the talks to further foster those relations, particularly, by adding gas supplies to Armenia, transiting gas from Turkmenistan via Iran and supplying electricity. We must continue and complete the construction of the Armenia-Iran third power transmission line”, the Iranian President said, adding that environmental issues have also been discussed, the issue of pollution of Araxes river was highlighted since it is the wealth of the region.

“I hope that issue will be solved by President Serzh Sargsyan’s instruction. We agreed to expand trade and economic relations and create favorable conditions for the businessmen and investors of both countries. In this context the possibility of making joint investments in “Aras” economic zone on Armenia-IRI border was touched upon, while the goods produced there can be exported to Armenia and Iran, as well as to other countries. We have achieved effective cooperation also in education and science”, Rouhani noted. He added that the importance of banking cooperation between the two countries was particularly highlighted at the meeting. According to the Iranian President, the talks between the Chairmen of the Central Banks of Armenia and Iran taking place today will create broad opportunities for the development of banking relations between the two states, which will foster the utilization of the potentials existing in the trade and economic sphere.

The Armenian and Iranian Presidents also discussed the issues referring to the confirmation of a privileged trade regime between Iran and the EAEU, which will pave the way for signing a FTA in the future.

“We also referred to issues of regional security. Armenia and Azerbaijan are our neighbors and friendly states and we wish to witness a political and negotiated settlement in Karabakh, since it is in the interest of all the regional countries. It goes without saying that it is impossible to reach a sustainable peace through military ways and we have to achieve regional security and stability through negotiations in line with international norms.

We also discussed the issue of terrorism during the meeting, since it also refers to all the regional states. Fortunately, security in both our states is on a sufficient and full level, but anyway, it is necessary to take multidimensional collaborative measures to fight terrorism in order to reach a final victory over that problem “, Rouhani said, stressing that they also touched upon the situation in Syria and Iraq, since these states face terrorism and it is necessary to support them in fight against terrorism.

“We shared the opinion over the humanitarian issues in that region, particularly in Aleppo. Armenia and Iran have good traditions of cooperation in international organizations, and we share the opinion that those good traditions must continue.

I hope that by the results of this meeting we will be able to ensure firm grounds for future development of relations in trade and economy, science, culture, as well as in international and regional issues”, Rouhani concluded.