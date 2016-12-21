Armenian Defense Minister meets with Georgian Premier and Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan met with Georgian Premier Giorgi Kvirikashvili in Tbilisi on December 21.

The high level of friendly relations between the two countries was stressed at the meeting. Issues of strengthening partnership in defense and regional security were discussed.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, highly assessing the cooperation between the two states in different spheres and stressing the necessity to develop the relations, the sides emphasized the importance of ensuring peace and security in the region as a key prerequisite for the sustainable development of the regional states.

On the same day Defense Minister Sargsyan met with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II. Armenian-Georgian friendly relations were the topic of the discussion. The sides referred to the opportunities of strengthening the relations between the two friendly peoples by cooperation based on universal values.

Vigen Sargsyan expressed gratitude to Ilia II for the cordial reception.

In the evening of December 21 the Defense Minister of Armeia met with Armenian and Georgian media representatives and detailed on the meetings and negotiations.