Armenian Premier meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan met with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani who is on a state visit in Armenia. “We are very happy to meet you and be hosted by our good friend Armenian people”, Hassan Rouhani said, adding that a number of agreements and arrangements have been made as a result of his meeting with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan. At the same time Rouhani hopped that in the near future they will witness the implementation of those projects.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian Government, hailing the visit of Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani to Armenia, Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan noted that Armenian-Iranian bilateral agenda is rather saturated creating firm basis for further developing and expanding bilateral relations.

For his turn, PM Karapetyan introduced a number of proposals the implementation of which will further strengthen Armenian-Iranian economic relations and will give new impetus for future cooperation. Particularly, it was proposed to examine the idea of creating a food certification center with the Iranian side, which will ease the process of products conformity assessment and foster trade turnover.

Stressing the cooperation in free economic zones in Armenia and Iran, PM Karapetyan highlighted the expansion of activities of Iranian companies in Armenia from the perspective of fostering trade turnover, considering the opportunities coming from the market of the Eurasian Economic Union.

PM Karen Karapetyan once again reaffirmed Armenia’s readiness to assist Iran-EAEU talks.

Iranian President Rouhani positively assessed the steps taken for fostering Armenian-Iranian partnership and noted that the Iranian side encourages any constructive step aimed at boosting bilateral relations.