Iranian capital should be more visible in Armenia – President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The potentials for development of economic relations is not fully utilized, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said at Armenia-Iran business forum. According to him, it is necessary to boost Armenian-Iranian economic relations to a level corresponding to the high level political relations which will give an opportunity to bring into life major economic projects. Sargsyan added that a successful experience in such major projects, such as in the sphere of energy. “Today I asked the President of Iran to encourage major Iranian businessmen to come here and establish their businesses and for my turn I also promised to do the same in the Islamic Republic of Iran”, “Armenpress” reports President Sargsyan saying.

Serzh Sargsyan expressed willingness that the Iranian capital should be more visible in Armenia which will be mutually beneficial for both countries. “Today all the conditions for making investments and establishing successful businesses are created in Armenia. The legislative amendments specify the privileges granted to foreign investors”, President Serzh Sargsyan added.

In the context of the privileges of making investments in Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan particularly stressed the fact that Armenia is in privileged trade regime with numerous countries. “Doing business in Armenia, the Iranian businessmen can make use of the opportunities coming from Armenia’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union”, Sargsyan said, adding that Armenia, as a neighboring country to Iran, is a transport corridor to the European Union and the CIS states. “In this context I attach great importance to North-South road corridor as the best transit route linking the Gulf ports to Black Sea ports”, Serzh Sargsyan said.