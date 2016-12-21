Armenia, Iran negotiate on increasing exports of Iranian gas to Armenia – Rouhani

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Iran negotiate increasing exports of Iranian gas to Armenia, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani announced at Armenia-Iran business forum. According to him, the two nations have a great potential, which are the centuries of friendly relations between the neighboring peoples and the shared civilizational values esxisting in the region and particularly between Armenia and Iran.

During the forum the Iranian President highlighted the interactions between the business circles of both countries, as well as the will of the leaderships of Iran and Armenia to boost relations. “Gas can foster Armenia’s development”, “Armenpress” reports Rouhani saying.

President Rouhani also assured that the creation of the free trade zone can foster economic relations between the two states. “The geographic location of both Armenia and Iran are also of key importance and the two countries can ensure a transit route, the north-south axis”, Hassan Rouhani said, assuring there are no obstacles for expanding the relations between the countries.