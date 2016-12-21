Armenia’s Vice PM takes part in Eurasian Economic Council’s regular session

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The regular session of the Eurasian Economic Council was held in Moscow on December 21.

The Armenian delegation led by Vice Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan took part in the session, press service of the Government told “Armenpress”.

Two dozen of issues aimed at deepening the integration processes between the EAEU member states were discussed and approved during the session. It is planned to discuss the majority of those issues in the upcoming EEC Supreme Council’s session in St. Petersburg on December 26.