Armenia, Iran sign memorandums at Yerevan business forum

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Five memorandums were signed at the Armenia-Iran business forum. One of the memorandums was in regard to economic cooperation, which was signed by Mnatsakan Mnatsakanyan, CEO of “Electricity-energy system operator”, Homayun Hayeri –advisor of Iran’s Energy minister and Mkrtich Jalalyan, director of the “Accounting Center” CJSC.

The next memorandum was dedicated to cooperation in the medical field, which was signed by Armen Tananyan, director of the national oncology center after Fanarjyan and Chairman of the Council of Directors of “Varan Parto Darman” Muhammad Hujatpanahi.

The 3rd memorandum was signed by Ghasem Rezajan and Gagik Makaryan, executive director of “Union of factories and exports” of Iran’s Gilan province and “Republican Union of Armenia’s Employers” respectively. The other memorandum was signed by Hadid Iskur Taban, president of the chamber of agriculture and industry of Gilan, Iran, and President of the Chamber of Commerce of Yerevan Andranik Alexanyan. The other memorandum was signed between Mohammadali Najafi, governor of Gilan province of Iran, and Governor of Ararat province of Armenia Rubik Abrahamyan.