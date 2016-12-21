Gas supply in Meghri and Agarak launched

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The official launch of the gas distribution network of the Meghri and Agarak cities (bordering Iran) was carried out on December 21. On the day of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s visit to Armenia, the symbolic fire was lit and the gas supply was launched, the ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resourced told ARMENPRESS.

The construction program of the gas distribution network of Meghri and Agarak cities was possible due to the direct assistance of Iran. Iran provided a 2 million USD grant for this purpose. In its turn, the Armenian government assumed the expenditures of customs, taxes and other obligatory payments resulting from the supply of products and services of the loan resources.

Around 26,5km long pipelines were built in Meghri, and 4,8km in Agarak.

The Iranian Sanergy company constructed the gas distribution network.

The entire city of Meghri, and around 50 percent of Agarak now have gas supply