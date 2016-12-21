Iranian President’s visit to Armenia can contribute to stability in region - Karen Khanlaryan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian MP in the Parliament of Iran Karen Khanlaryan says Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s visit to Armenia is an important steps for the development of Iran-Armenia mutual relations. He says as a result of the visit certain achievements will be recorded.

“Of course, from regional perspective I attach importance to this visit especially when considering the ongoing political developments, this period of tension of mutual relations. I think this visit can bring certain elements for stability in the region”, the MP said in an interview with “Armenpress”.

He also talked about the sectors where he sees prospects to expand cooperation with Iran. “Those are communication, alternative transportation sectors. In near future Iran can become a transit hub which in its turn will contribute to the development of transit tourism in the country. From this perspective Armenia can benefit, can take steps and move on developments. There can also be certain developments in the cooperation sectors, for instance, in the fight against terrorism, security, as well as political sectors. I don’t rule out the scientific, educational, business sectors since the businessmen are interested in various agricultural, industrial sectors. Why not, there can be also a development in the IT sector taking into account Armenia’s achievements in this sector”, Karen Khanlaryan said.

On December 21 Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Armenia on an official visit.