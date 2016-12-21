Sargsyan, Rouhani discuss creation of Persian Gulf-Black Sea transportation corridor

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. It is impossible to express the depth and coverage of the Armenia-Iran relations by simply characterizing them as friendly, President Serzh Sargsyan told a joint press conference in Yerevan after a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

“Peoples who have been destined to walk side by side for centuries in the crossroads of history and to continue close cooperation today are few, having unique respect for one another’s culture. Armenia, I am convinced Iran also, are interested in doing the maximum for strengthening and developing the friendly relations which are anchored on traditional, rich ties”, President Sargsyan said.

President Sargsyan emphasized, that it is evidenced by the high level relations with Iran since Armenia’s independence, joint programs, active mutual visits and the current visit of Iran’s President to Armenia.

“Undoubtedly, the documents which we will sign today and the agreements which we reached will give a new charge to raising the Armenian-Iranian cooperation to a new qualitative level. Today we had systemic and substantial discussions around various issues of the bilateral agenda. We reiterated our commitment aimed at realizing joint projects, highlighted the regular holding of political consultations, discussed issues related to boosting ties between business circles in economic, energy, transportation, agriculture, education, healthcare, culture fields”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

He added that the process of realizing the agreements of the 14th session of the Armenian-Iranian inter-governmental committee of the economic cooperation was also discussed. “I expressed my deep gratitude to my colleague for Iran’s respect and care towards Armenian cultural heritage, as well as the traditional mindful attitude for the Armenian community of Iran, President Sargsyan said.

As result of a deal between Armenia and Iran, the exchange of gas and energy continues. “Based on the reason of providing the necessary quantity of Armenia’s energy resources as result of the mentioned exchange and the agreements reached during the quadrilateral talks in Yerevan, we discussed the initiation of the Iran-Armenia-Georgia-Russia energy corridor. We exchanged views regarding the creation of a Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transport and transit corridor, which will facilitate international freight shipment, will enable Iranian products to enter the European market at minimal transportation expenses, as well as involve freight transit from other countries. This will not only be the shortest and safest passage for Iranian transport through Armenia, but will also seriously boost the growth of trade revenue volumes between our countries”, President Sargsyan said.

“The parties also discussed regional integration issues, highlighting those opportunities for cooperation, which the Armenian membership to the Eurasian Economic Union provides. The works aimed at improving the business environment and investment regulations for businessmen of the two countries continue. In this context, I would like to especially emphasize the importance of the visa free regime for the citizens of our countries. I am sure that raising mutual recognition between our countries will contribute to deepening of commercial ties”, President Sargsyan said.