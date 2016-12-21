Armenian, Iranian Presidents attach importance on increasing volumes of gas supplied to Armenia from Iran

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani arrived in Armenia on an official visit on December 21 accompanied by high-ranking delegation, press service of the Presidential administration told “Armenpress”.

Within the framework of the visit, Hassan Rouhani had a meeting with President Serzh Sargsyan and Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

During the talks the two Presidents exchanged views on political, economic, cultural, regional and international issues. The sides assessed the Iranian President’s visit to Armenia as an important step aimed at expanding the bilateral ties. They also reaffirmed their commitment to further expand those ties.

The two Presidents attached importance to the activity of the joint inter-governmental commission of the two states, in particular, the agreements reached at the sessions of the joint inter-governmental commission in Yerevan on December 22-24, 2015 and in Tehran on December 4-5, 2016.

They have underlined the necessity to implement those agreements in terms of increasing the trade turnover volumes, developing infrastructures, raising the level of cooperation in energy, transportation, communication, industry and other sectors.

They also attached importance to the inter-parliamentary cooperation which always contributed to the development of Armenia-Iran friendly ties.

They both stressed the importance of expanding and developing the transportation capabilities of Armenia and Iran. In this context the Presidents emphasized the necessity on using the international transportation and transit routes connecting the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea through the territories of Armenia and Iran within the framework of North-South international corridor.

They attached importance to the implementation of economic, transportation, scientific-technological, humanitarian projects, the expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in gas and energy sector, as well as the increase in the volumes of gas supplied to Armenia from Iran.

The sides appreciated the ongoing talks between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union over trade agreement with privileged conditions and in this context Armenia’s assistance. The two Presidents welcomed the elimination of visa regime between the two states aimed at expanding the business ties, boosting economic and investment cooperation, as well as tourism.

Referring to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the two Presidents stated that this conflict must be settled through peaceful means based on the UN Charter, the fundamental norms and principles of the international law.

The leaders of the two states attached importance to the implementation of provisions of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation treaty.

As for Syria, they highlighted the need of quick establishment of peace, prevention of further increase of humanitarian issues.

Coming to international terrorism, the two Presidents expressed their readiness to jointly fight against such threats.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani invited Serzh Sargsyan to visit Iran, and the Armenian President thanked for the invitation.

As a result of discussions and talks held within the framework of Rouhani’s visit to Armenia, the a number of documents were signed.