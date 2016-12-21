Armenian, Georgian Defense Ministers discuss regional security issues

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian delegation led by Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan on December 21 arrived in Georgia on an official visit, press service of the Ministry told “Armenpress”.

After the official welcoming ceremony in Tbilisi, the private meeting between the Defense Ministers of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan and Georgia Levan Izoria was held that was followed by an extended format meeting with participation of the delegations of the two defense ministries.

During the meetings, the Armenian-Georgian military cooperation and further projects were discussed. The sides also discussed regional security issues.

The talks were ended by the signing ceremony of bilateral cooperation 2017 program between the Defense Ministries of Armenia and Georgia.

The two Defense Ministers held a joint press conference by summarizing the results of the talks.