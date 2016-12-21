Pharmaceutical sector can be quite attractive for Iranian businessmen in Armenia – Deputy Minister

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The pharmaceutical sector can be quite attractive for the Iranian businessmen in Armenia since Iran has a developed pharmaceutical industry, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments Hovhannes Azizyan said at Armenia-Iran business forum in Yerevan on December 21, reports “Armenpress”.

He said taking into account the fact that as of January 1 a common drug market will start to operate, they see a possibility to export common drugs. “The Iranian side is discussing also the joint production of certain chemical substances, for instance, cleaning products which also has a potential on exporting to the EAEU”, he said.

“The export volumes from Armenia to Iran comprises nearly 70-80 million USD, whereas the import from Iran to Armenia is 150-170 million USD”, the Deputy Minister said.

One of the Iranian businessmen said the cooperation between the two states can be productive especially in the pharmaceutical sector.