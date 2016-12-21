2017 to be preparation year for women’s weightlifting team – head coach

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The most important achievement of the ending sports year was the result of the Armenian women’s weightlifting team in the European championship, where the Armenian team won the European Cup, head coach of the team Artashes Nersisyan told ARMENPRESS, summarizing the last year, speaking about achievements, the doping scandal, Olympic Games and the next season.

- 2016 is coming to an end, how was the year for women’s weightlifting?

- The women’s team had unprecedented achievements this year. We had two European champions, we became the best team of Europe. All this was a historic achievement for Armenia’s women’s weightlifting team. In 2016 we had a great disappointment regarding the disqualification of Hripsime Khurshudyan. Overall, I find this year to be successful for the team.

- Hasn’t interest grown towards women’s weightlifting after the end of the European Championship?

- When the girls became champions, the interest grew in Armenia, however the incident regarding Hripsime was painful. Teenagers are mainly brought to be engaged in weightlifting, and parents have fear that if adults face these problems then what will happen with their kids. But now there is movement and flow towards the gym.

- Mr. Nersisyan, the doping scandal is subject of everyone’s discussion and criticism. To what extent are we safe, in terms of now facing the same problem several years later?

- Every year the situation changes. We are “clear” for a long time. Since the 2012 London Olympics we are very “clean”. But how do we know what they will make up in a few days. They might say we didn’t have the right to breathe that air then. There were cases when athletes who finished 5th became medalists, but are really everyone being tested, are they really clean? Hripsime was tested 4 times prior to her performances. Re-testing samples 4 and 8 years later is unserious.

- The new season is beginning until Tokyo 2020. Are you going to work with the youth and perhaps give them more opportunities?

- When the issues of Hripsime and Nazik will be finalized, then we will move on to the other issues. 2017 will be a preparation year. We need to gain enough points in the 2018 and 2019 ratings tournaments.