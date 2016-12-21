Nagorno Karabakh conflict has no military solution – says Iranian President

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Nagorno Karabakh conflict has no military solution and must be settled exclusively through peaceful means, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said at a joint press conference with Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan on December 21, reports “Armenpress”.

“For us Armenia and Azerbaijan are friendly states, and we hope that we will witness establishment of stable peace in the region which will benefit the entire region. Undoubtedly, this conflict has no military solution. We want to witness the peaceful settlement of the conflict”, Rouhani said.

He informed that during the meeting with President Sargsyan they have discussed regional security issues as well. “The two countries have made certain efforts on ensuring peace in the region, and it is necessary to establish close cooperation with all states on this path in order to be able to take effective measures on fight against terrorism”, the Iranian President said.

He also stated that today Iraq and Syria face a terrorism issue, and it is necessary to establish a productive cooperation to solve those issues as well.