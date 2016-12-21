Yerevan City Hall plans to increase city budget revenues

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The 2017 budget of the city of Yerevan was discussed and approved at the 4th session of the 8th sitting of the Yerevan City Council. The session was chaired by Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan.

Vahe Nikoyan, deputy Mayor of Yerevan, presented the draft and mentioned that in preparing the budget of 2017, they took into consideration that 2017 is a final year of the four-year program, and therefore the budget’s expenditures aim at providing the complete implementation of the program, with their directions and volumes.

The total amount of the 2017 budget revenues is planned to be 84 billion 344 million 931 thousand AMD, which is around 11.4% more than forecasted by the 2016 budget. The planned revenues exceed by around 10.2% the actual revenues of 2015.

The 2017 budget expenditures are planned at 84 billion 412 million 931.5 thousand, from which 95% comprise the administrative budget, and 36.1% the social sector.

The City Council also approved the development program of the city of Yerevan for 2017.