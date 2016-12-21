Families of fallen Yerevan cops provided with apartments

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Council approved the decision on providing 2 apartments to the families of the two fallen police officers who were killed during the July 2016 police precinct assault. The City Council approved the decision during its extraordinary session, which was chaired by Mayor Taron Margaryan, the City Hall told ARMENPRESS.

One apartment was provided to Arpine Tumasyan, the widow of Yuri Tepanosyan, and the other apartment was given to Hasmik Voskanyan, the widow of Corporal Gagik Mkrtchyan.

It was mentioned that the fallen officers did not have their own apartments in Yerevan and resided in rented apartments.

The City Council also provided 7 other families in need with apartments.