Armenia highly appreciates Iran’s balanced stance over NK conflict

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. In a meeting with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani in Yerevan, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan presented the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at ensuring progress over the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, reports “Armenpress”.

After the meeting with his Iranian counterpart, President Sargsyan told reporters he has presented Hassan Rouhani the steps aimed at eliminating the consequences of the Azerbaijani aggression against Nagorno Karabakh in April, 2016, as well as implementing the agreements reached at the Vienna and St. Petersburg Summits.

“We highly appreciate Iran’s balanced stance over the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict based on in the international law”, Armenia’s President said.

He added that at the meeting they have reaffirmed that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict cannot have a military solution and stated that any step aimed at escalating the situation and spreading instability in the region is impermissible.

Serzh Sargsyan said they have also discussed a number of urgent international issues. “We have exchanged views on the implementation of historical agreements over Iran’s nuclear program. I am confident these will open new development horizons for Iran’s hard-working and creative people by boosting the cooperation in Armenia, as well as in the region. We have discussed the situation in the Middle East, the fight against terrorism and the international efforts aimed at settling the situation. In this sense the adoption of the resolution over the humanitarian situation in Aleppo by the UN Security Council is important. Of course, Armenia is first of all concerned over the security provision issue of the Armenian community in Syria and especially in Aleppo”, the Armenian President said.