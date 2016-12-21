Arsen Ghazaryan recommends Iranian businessmen to do business in Armenia on favorable terms

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia proposes quite favorable conditions for the Iranian businessmen, Chairman of the Union of Armenia’s Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Arsen Ghazaryan told reporters at the Armenian-Iranian business forum in Yerevan, reports “Armenpress”.

He said being a small market, Armenia is a partner with serious potential for Iran’s investors. Ghazaryan said the forum will enable to start a number of infrastructure projects with Iran, one of which is the construction of alternative gas pipeline. “Due to this gas pipeline, Armenia’s transit role will increase”, he said.

Ghazaryan stated that the trade turnover between Armenia and Iran reaches to nearly 300 million, however, as a result of right cooperation it can reach to one billion. “It is necessary to intensify the Armenian-Iranian economic ties through launching production in Armenia, producing good in Armenia and exporting it to a third country”, he said.

Arsen Ghazaryan recommended the Iranian businessmen to be courageous in their further steps. “We attach a great importance to the work with Iran in the region since during the 90s Iran’s friendly ties allowed us to avoid product starvation, Iran was an alternative way for Armenia during the years of blockade”, Ghazaryan said.