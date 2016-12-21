PM Karapetyan attaches importance on increasing investment volumes in Armenia’s economy

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on December 21 held a meeting with the representatives of enterprises conducting major foreign direct investments in Armenia, press service of the Government told “Armenpress”.

The PM stated that the Government attaches importance to the increase of investment volumes in Armenia’s economy and is ready to discuss the joint steps on that path aimed at achieving progress.

The PM was introduced on issues related to the activity of enterprises carrying out investment projects in IT, mining industry, energy, agriculture, food industry, education, transportation communication sectors. Those issues related to the tax and customs administration, the diversification of transportation routes. During an exchange of opinions, the options of solving those issues were discussed.

PM Karapetyan urged the foreign investors to submit those proposals to the interested Ministries to jointly discuss and consistently follow the implementation of the agreements.