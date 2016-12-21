170 Armenian and Iranian businessmen gather in Yerevan to strengthen commercial ties

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The “Armenia-Iran” business forum has kicked off in Yerevan with the purpose of strengthening Armenian-Iranian commercial ties. The forum is the 4th bilateral large event of the year.

The forum is organized by the Development Foundation of Armenia within the framework of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s official visit to Armenia.

More than 170 businessmen, 90 of whom from Iran, are taking part in the forum. The businessmen include ethnic Armenians. Armenian and Iranian businessmen are presenting the most diverse sectors of the economy: financial and banking, food processing, textile, jewelry, pharmaceutical, medical equipment and agriculture technologies, precision engineering, IT, construction materials etc.

Business meetings in B2B formats are planned, during which the Armenian and Iranian businessmen will be able to establish new ties, deepen the existing cooperation and carry out joint projects. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani will also attend the forum. Suren Karayan, minister of economic development and investments of Armenia, will present the results of the forum to the Presidents.

Outstanding steps are taken for the dynamic development of the commercial ties between Armenia and Iran, which is evidenced by the several joint projects of the past year. Specifically, the Armenian-Iranian business forum in Yerevan on October 15, 2015 during First Vice President of Iran Eshaq Jahangiri’s visit to Armenia, followed by the November 9, 2015 Armenia-Iran business forum in Tehran, organized by the efforts of the Development Foundation of Armenia and the Armenian Embassy in Iran. In October 5-8,2016, the large exhibition of Armenian production and services was held in Tehran, entitled “Armenia Expo 2016”, where more than 103 companies presented their production.