EEC Board Chairman, Russia’s Federation Council Chairperson discuss Eurasian integration development

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan and Chairperson of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of Russian Parliament) Valentina Matvienko discussed the urgent issues related to the Eurasian integration, as well as the role of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in the global economy, press service of the EEC told “Armenpress”.

Matvienko said the EAEU today represents as a modern integration unit, and its establishment is in compliance with the global economic trends.

“The EAEU attracts not only the Union member states, but also other countries. The agreement on free trade zone with Vietnam came into force, more than 40 countries show interest towards the cooperation with the EAEU. I hope this mutual cooperation will expand and will enable to implement the idea proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin which is the idea of the Eurasian wide partnership. All conditions and opportunities exist for that”, Matvienko said.

The EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan expressed gratitude to Matvienko for the attention she puts on the integration unity, stating that currently there are a number of major directions for the EAEU development.

“The establishment of trade-economic relations with third countries and economic entities is a priority for us, here there exists a potential for economic growth. If we succeed in achieving such regimes in trade talks that will take into account our business interests, it is obvious that the export volumes will increase. Such approach will boost the economic growth in the EAEU states, will help to create new jobs”, Tigran Sargsyan said.

He added that at this moment active dialogue is being carried out with China, Israel, Serbia, it is planned to start talks with India, Iran, Egypt, South Korea and Singapore, which must be completed by signing of trade-economic agreements.

Speaking about domestic issues on which the EEC is working, Tigran Sargsyan attached importance to the elimination of obstacles and restrictions within the EAEU. “We have developed the so-called “White book” which includes all obstacles and restrictions that currently exist between the Union’s member states. We are developing a step-by step schedule on eliminating the restrictions based on the stances agreed by the governments of the EAEU states”, he said.

The sides also stated that they agree on deepening the cooperation within the EAEU in order to strengthen positions in the global economy.

“The Eurasian Economic Union is our response to global challenges, which enables the countries to maximally utilize the existing potential. It is obvious that doing it within the frames of one country is more difficult. Together it will be easier for us to response to those challenges”, Tigran Sargsyan said.