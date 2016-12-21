We are straightforward and honest in our relations - Armenia’s President hosts his Iranian counterpart

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The official welcoming ceremony of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was held in Armenia’s Presidential Palace on December 21, press service of the Presidential administration told “Armenpress”.

Photos by Gevorg Perkuperkyan

Iran’s President had a private meeting with President Serzh Sargsyan, which was followed by an extended format meeting with participation of official delegations of the two states.

“Dear Mr. President, I am pleased to welcome you in the Republic of Armenia. You are awaited and desirable guest by the Armenian people, and we hope that Your first official visit as Iran’s President will give new impetus to our cooperation. The Armenian-Iranian relations are based on centuries-old friendship, and based on this firm base, we have established inter-state relations in 1992. Today, after 25 years, I am very happy to state that during this period there has not been such a case that could negatively impact our relations. We are grateful to the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran for their careful attitude towards our relations. We as well have always been straightforward and honest in our relations and are ready to continue in that way. Taking this opportunity, please convey my deepest respect and best wishes to Supreme Leader of Iran. Welcome to Armenia”, President Serzh Sargsyan said.

“Honorable President, I am very grateful and very happy that today I visited the Republic of Armenia, a beautiful Armenia and capital Yerevan. We consider the Republic of Armenia as our friendly state and want to further intensify and develop our bilateral relations. We, both countries belong to the same culture and civilization. The relations of the two people have always been warm and friendly”, Iran’s President said.