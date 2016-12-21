Resumption of Karabakh war will become serious threat for entire South Caucasus – Armenia’s Defense Minister

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The escalation of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will become a serious threat for the entire South Caucasus region, Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan said in an interview with Lenta.ru, reports “Armenpress”.

In response to a question which said whether the resumption of military operations is possible in the region or not, the Minister stated: “The resumption of military conflict with Azerbaijan is possible. A trilateral format (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh) agreement over ceasefire was signed in 1994. Unfortunately, Baku torpedoes the peace process within more than 20 years since 1994. Moreover, all efforts of the international community, in the face of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at finding ways for conflict settlement are being consistently failed”.

The Defense Minister stated that in early April of this year Azerbaijan launched a large-scale military adventure against Nagorno Karabakh which resulted in a fiasco.

“We are constructing our work on the presumption that resumption of military operations is possible. Moreover, it is quite obvious that the possible escalation of the conflict is not beneficial for Armenia and other regional countries. Yerevan, being as the guarantor of the NKR’s security, will have to be involved in the clash if there is so. At the same time it is understandable that the resumption of war will become a serious threat for the entire South Caucasus”, Vigen Sargsyan said.