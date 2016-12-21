Henrikh Mkhitaryan named best footballer of the year of Armenia for 6th consecutive time

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Football Federation of Armenia summed up the voting results for “Footballer of the year”.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, captain of Armenia’s national football team and midfielder of Manchester United has been named best footballer of the year for the 6th consecutive time and a total of 7 times in his career. Overall, 49 in 50 voters have voted for Mkhitaryan, who gained a total of 245 points.

Midfielder of the Portuguese Maritimu, Gevorg Ghazaryan, received 56 votes and took the 2nd place.

Marcos Pizelli, midfielder of the UAE’s “Al-Fujairah” is ranked 3rd with 45 points.