Armenia’s Parliament Speaker extends condolences to Bundestag President on Berlin terror attack

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Parliament Speaker Galust Sahakyan sent a letter of condolences to President of the German Bundestag Norbert Lammert, press service of the Parliament told “Armenpress”.

“I am deeply shocked by the terror attack in Berlin. Every crime against human life is condemnable and impermissible.

The civilized community must jointly fight against such phenomena by not allowing intolerance and extremism to spread.

On behalf of the Parliament and personally myself, I express deepest condolences to the relatives of the victims and wish a speedy recover to the wounded.

Your Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest esteem”, the letter reads.