70 documents comprise legal base of Armenia-Iran relations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian-Iranian centuries-old friendly relations were further strengthened and were supplemented with rich legal base within the last 25 years since Armenia’s Independence, reports “Armenpress”.

The Islamic Republic of Iran on December 25, 1991 officially recognized Armenia’s Independence. A declaration on establishing diplomatic relations between Armenia and Iran was signed on February 9, 1992. The same day the declaration on the principles and goals of the relations between Armenia and Iran was signed by which the sides affirmed their tendency to establish friendly relations.

The opening ceremony of Iran’s Embassy in Yerevan was held in April 1992. In December 1992 Armenia’s Embassy was opened in Tehran.

The two states have signed 70 documents (agreements, contracts, MoUs) on a number of sectors.

After Armenia’s Independence, close relations at all sectors gradually started to be established with Iran. A productive cooperation was established in the fields of energy, transport, natural protection, healthcare, agriculture, science, education, culture.

Strategic projects came into force. The agreement on construction of Iran-Armenia gas pipeline was signed in 1995.

Both the Iranian and Armenian sides are confident that the bilateral trade turnover is not enough compared to the existing potential.

In 2015 Armenia-Iran trade turnover comprised 276 million 360.7 thousand USD. Iran’s share in the total trade turnover of Armenia was 5.8% in 2015. As for the export and import rates, last year 78 million 22.6 thousand USD goods were exported from Armenia to Iran, which however, decreased by 6 million 953.2 thousand USD compared to 2014.

182 million 460.6 thousand USD goods produced in third countries were imported to Armenia from Iran, and 198 million 338.1 thousand USD Iranian goods were imported to Armenia.

The main imported goods from Iran to Armenia were animals, food, mineral products, molybdenum, chemicals, objects from stone, plaster, cement, automobile, machinery and industrial products. The major exported goods were mineral products, wood, food, power.