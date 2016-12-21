Russia to halt visa free regime talks with Turkey - Izvestia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Russia will suspend the ongoing talks with Turkey over visa free regime for Turkish citizens, Izvestia reported citing a foreign ministry source of Russia.

“Turkey needs to continue serious works of ensuring the security of people arriving in the country, and provide thorough inspection guarantees for people who plan to visit Russia. In regard to the latest tragic events, as well as several other incidents of this year, Moscow is not currently ready to provide a visa free regime for Turkish citizens”, Izvestia reported.

Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was gunned down on December 19 during a cultural event in Ankara.