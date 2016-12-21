UN ready to immediately deploy observers in eastern Aleppo – Ban Ki-moon

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The United Nations is ready to immediately deploy observers in eastern Aleppo if necessary conditions are provided in terms of security, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in an interview with Russian news agencies, reports TASS.

“We already have over one hundred people, majority of whom are citizens of Syria. They can be deployed immediately when necessary conditions are created”, he said.

On December 19 the UN Security Council adopted a resolution on deployment of international observers to control the evacuation process of people from Aleppo’s east.

Photo by Reuters