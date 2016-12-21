US expands sanctions against Russia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The US has expanded the list of sanctions against Russia, the US Treasury Department said in a statement, reports TASS.

7 citizens, 26 companies and 2 vessels are included in the list.

Mikhail Dedov, Mikhail Klishin, Kirill Kovalchuk, Dmitri Lebedev, Dmitri Mansurov, Oleg Minaev and Yevgeniy Prigozhin were put on the list of sanctions.

Among the companies, Novatek (with its nine regional units), Crimean Ports, Crimean Railways, Transflot and others are included in the list.

On December 19 the European Union officially extended the economic sanctions against Russia until July 31, 2017.

Photo by AP