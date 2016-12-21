At least 29 killed in firework market blast in Mexico

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. At least 29 people were killed in a blast at the firework market in Tultepec, Mexico, state’s governor Eruviel Avila said, reports RIA Novosti.

He said 26 people were killed in the firework market, and three more later died in hospital. A total of 72 people were injured. The official said the local authorities will cover the funeral expenses of the killed people.

Tultepec is Mexico state’s one of the most famous firework production cities.

It is reported that during the time of blast over 2000 people were in the market.