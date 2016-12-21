Islamic State claims responsibility for Berlin attack
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Islamic State terrorist group claimed on December 20 responsibility for the Berlin terrorist attack.
The IS said in a statement issued through its online sources that the attack was carried out by a “Islamic State fighter”.
A truck ploughed into a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany on December 19, killing 12 and injuring 50.
The German interior ministry said the attack was terrorism.
