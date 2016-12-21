Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 December

Islamic State claims responsibility for Berlin attack


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Islamic State terrorist group claimed on December 20 responsibility for the Berlin terrorist attack.

The IS said in a statement issued through its online sources that the attack was carried out by a “Islamic State fighter”.

A truck ploughed into a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany on December 19, killing 12 and injuring 50.

The German interior ministry said the attack was terrorism.



