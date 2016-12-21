Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 December

Stepantsminda-Lars Highway open for all types of vehicles


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Traffic Department of Georgia’s Ministry of Infrastructures and Territorial Development informs that on December 21, as of 09:30, the Stepantsminda-Lars Highway is open for all types of vehicles, the Armenian Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies told “Armenpress”.

The drivers are urged to use winter tires, as well as tire chains. 



