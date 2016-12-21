Azerbaijani ceasefire violations in NK line of contact increase overnight

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. A growth of ceasefire violations has been recorded in almost all directions of the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, except the northern (Gyulistan) direction, the defense ministry of Nagorno Karabakh told ARMENPRESS.

The ministry issued a statement, saying : “Overnight December 20-21, a growth of ceasefire violations has been recorded in almost all directions of the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, except the northern part (Gyulistan). Azerbaijani forces made over 40 ceasefire violations, firing approximately 1000 rounds at NKR posts from various caliber small arms, including heavy machine guns, NSV type machine guns and sniper rifles.

The NKR forces took preventive actions only in case of strict necessity and confidently continued their military service”.