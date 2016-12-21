UN Security Council condemns “barbaric and cowardly” terrorist attack in Berlin

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Members of the UN Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the barbaric and cowardly terrorist attack which took place in Berlin, Germany, on the evening of 19 December 2016 and during which at least 12 people were killed and dozens injured, the UN Press Service reported.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government of Germany, in a statement issued on December 20.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring the perpetrators of these terrorist acts to justice.