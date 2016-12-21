Armenian Government convenes extraordinary session

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Government on December 21 convened an extraordinary session led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, press service of the Government told “Armenpress”.

The Government approved the draft law on making change in the law on “State duty”. The Executive also decided to suggest the Parliament Speaker to convene an extraordinary sitting on December 22, at 12:00 in the Parliament and include the draft law on making change in the law on “State duty” and three international agreements in the agenda.