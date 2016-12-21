Official Ankara blames Gulenists on assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State John Kerry, Anadolu reports.

During the phone talk, the Turkish FM expressed confidence that the Gulenists are standing behind the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov in Ankara.

The sides discussed the results of Turkey-Russia-Iran trilateral meeting in Moscow, as well as the Cyprus issue.

Russia’s Ambassador Andrei Karlov was gunned down at a cultural event in Ankara on December 19. His killer, a 22-year-old riot police officer, was killed by security forces in the aftermath of the assassination.





