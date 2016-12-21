Roads in Armenia are open

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia told “Armenpress”, on December 21, as of 09:30, there is no precipitation on the roads of Armenia.

The roads of Aparan, Artik, Abovyan, Sevan, Dilijan, Gavar, Goris and Vardenyats Pass are partly covered with clear ice. Clearing operations are underway.

All roads are open in Armenia.