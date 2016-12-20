Mkhitaryan able to alone perform functions of Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata- Eurosport

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. “Eurosport” correspondent Vyacheslav Palagine has analyzed the playing features of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, midfielder of Armenia national football team and “Manchester United” club.

“Armenpress” reports the correspondent emphasized the important role of Henrikh Mkhitaryan in “Manchester United”.

“Following the defeat over West Bromwich, Jose Mourinho revealed the potential of the players who competed with Mkhitaryan to be included in the starting line-up. It turned out that Jesse Lingard is used for attacking from the back of the defenders, while Juan Mata was to maintain the ball in the center. Mkhitaryan did not play in that match due to the injury and remained outside of the focus. But he is the only player able to perform these two functions together”, the website writes.

Vyacheslav Palagine added that Mkhitaryan acts more intelligently than his teammates.