Armenian delegation presents 32 investment projects in UAE

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia has published the results of Minister Karayan’s visit to the United Arab Emirates. The press release provided by the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia mentions that Minister Karayan met with Minister of Economy of the UAE Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri in Abu Dhabi on December 20. The sides mutually stressed the importance of the implementation of the agreements reached between Armenia and the UAE in the sidelines of the visit of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan to the UAE. Presenting the attractiveness of Armenia for investments, Minister Suren Karayan introduced the privileged trade regimes granted to Armenia, including the GSP and GSP+. The Minister also presented the negotiation process with a number of states, particularly Iran, Singapore, India and Egypt, over entering free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Suren Karayan assured that UAE’s investments in Armenia will be specially focused on and “one window” will be set for assisting the businessmen of the UAE. The Armenia side drew the attention of the UAE side on 32 investment projects.

Minister of Economy of the UAE Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri thanked Minister Suren Karayan for the visit, noting that he is ready to deepen Armenia-UAE trade relations. The Minister inquired about a number of spheres of the Armenian economy: energy, industry, food production, as well as agriculture.

In the sidelines of the visit the Minister of Economic Development of Armenia also held meetings with heads of other responsible bodies, such as Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Khalil Mohammed Sharif Foulathi, as well as Vice President of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ibrahim Al-Mahmoud.