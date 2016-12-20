Armenia the only EAEU member state recording growth in exports to 3rd countries

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. In the period of January-October 2016 the EAEU member states’ exports to 3rd countries amounted to 245 billion and 56.2 million USD, while imports amounted to 162 billion and 362.9 million USD. “Armenpress” reports, citing the statistical data base of the EAEU, exports reduced by 22.2% against the same period of the previous year, while imports reduced by 4.1%. Armenia is the only EAEU member state that has recorded growth in exports to 3rd countries. Armenian exports to non-union states amounted to 1 billion and 141.3 million USD, which is an increase of 13% against the same period of the previous year, while imports have dropped by 3.4% amounting to 1 billion and 739.5 million USD.

The exports of Belarus dropped by 23.7%, amounting to 10 billion and 131.6 million USD. Imports amounted to 9 billion and 649.2 million USD, which is a decrease of 8.9%.

The exports of Kazakhstan amounted to 25 billion and 934.7 million USD. The decline in exports is 25.5%. The imports amounted to 12 billion and 621.2 million USD, which is a decline of 23%.

Kirgizstan’s exports to 3rd countries amounted to 838.4 million USD during the period of January-October 2016. The decline in exports was 0.6%. Kirgizstan imported goods from 3rd countries amounting to 1 billion and 980.6 million USD, which is an increase of 18.3%.

Russian exports amounted to 207 billion and 10.2 million USD, while imports amounted to 136 billion and 372.4 million USD. In both cases drop is recorded, respectively by 21.8 and 1.7%.