Azerbaijani manat-USD exchange rate hits record low in black market

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Contrary to the fight of Azerbaijani low enforcement bodies against black market currency deals, the trade of currencies continues, “Armenpress” reports, Azerbaijani cebhe.info informs.

As a result of the fight against the black market, the number of currency dealers has decreased, and the remaining ones bargain on the currency price with those whom they trust and with extremely high rates.

Dollar-manat exchange rate has hit record low in the black market. 2.5 manats are equivalent to 1 USD.

Strengthening of the dollar is conditioned by the fact that the banks do not sell dollr, while the black market sets unreasonable high rates in the light of the huge demand.

Experts are convinced that if the banks do not restore dollar trades, the exchange rate will surpass even the threshold of 2.5 manats for a dollar.

Report. az website informs, citing Azerbaijani CB, the official exchange rate of dollar-manat will be 1.7575 manats on December 21.

The official exchange rate of dollar-manat was set at 1.7525 manats on December 16-20.

Commenting on the exchange rate of the manat, Azerbaijani expert Ramin Rahimov has announced that the real exchange rate of the dollar is currently over 2 manats. According to him, in a period of a fully floating exchange rate, the fate of the manat will be entirely dependent on oil prices, that is the future policies of the OPEC, on which Azerbaijan has zero influence.