President Serzh Sargsyan sends congratulatory message on National Security officer’s day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message on the National Security officer’s day. As “Armepress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the message runs as follows,

“Honorable National Security officers,

I extent my congratulations to you and the veterans on your professional holiday.

Our people really revere the representatives of the national security bodies, since you are the guardians of our statehood, Constitutional order and security. You carry out your duties with a high sense of responsibility and unlimited devotion to your Fatherland, which is particularly visible today, when the external challenges facing our country are unable to weaken the state.

This passing year 2016 was unique in our contemporary history. We had to withstand the enemy which made a failed attempt of a sudden hostile move, and just months after that we had to solve the situation which emerged as a result of the armed attack and hostage taking by a clandestine group in the center of the capital.

The relevant divisions of the National Security Service demonstrated appropriate level of readiness while implementing their duties during the mentioned and other incidents that took place during the current year, and prevented the aggressions from leading to irreversible consequences for our statehood and Constitutional order.

Under these circumstances you also carry our daily works aimed at ensuring the normal process of bringing into life the new Constitution.

The high professional skills demonstrated by you during the process of solving the tasks put in front of you and the whole establishment instills confidence that you will continue neutralizing the threats facing the state and ensuring the safe and normal life of the public in the same spirit.

I once again congratulate you and wish good health, new successes and achievements for the sake of the Republic of Armenia and the welfare of our people”.



