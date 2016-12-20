Armenia’s economic activity rises by 0.6%

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian economic activity index for January-November 2016 surpassed the index of the same period of the previous year by 0.6%. The index decreased by 5% in November 2016 against October. “Armenpress” reports, the National Statistical Service of the Republic of Armenia has introduced the current-operative preliminary main macro-economic indicators characterizing the socio-economic situation of Armenia.

Construction and trade turnover, electricity production have dropped. Consumer price index dropped by 1.4%, index of the price of industrial production rose by 1 %. Construction volume decreased by 10.9% compared to the same period of the previous year. There is a 6.4% decrease in electricity production. Service volume (trade excluded) rose by 7.8% and the gross agricultural production decreased by 6.1% in 2016 against January-November, 2015.

In the period of January-September 2016, trade turnover rose by 0.3% compared to the same period of 2015 and amounted 1 trillion 944 billion and 151.8 million AMD. Industrial production volume grew by 6.8% amounting 1 trillion 285 billion 643.7 million AMD.

Average monthly wage increased by 2.0% (184 thousand 796 drams). This is when average monthly wage in the public sector decreased by 1.2% (159 thousand 413 drams). The monthly wage increased by 4.4% in the private sector, reaching 218 thousand and 173 drams.

External trade turnover volumes grew by 8% (4 billion 576.3 million USD) against January-November 2015, while exports increased by 21.2% (1 billion 621.7 million USD) and imports rose by 02% (2 billion 954.6 million USD). US exchange rate against the dram was 480.27.

All absolute rates are presented based on current prices.