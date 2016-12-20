Iran urges its citizens to refrain from visits to Turkey

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Following the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, official Tehran urged the Iranian citizens not to visit Turkey, “Armenpress” reports Turkish Diken agency informs.

The Foreign Ministry of Iran called on the Iranian citizens in its statement to refrain from visits to Turkey until the Ministry issues another statement.

Following Karlov’s assassination, the Embassy of Iran in Turkey announced that the Consulates in Istanbul, Erzurum and Trabzon will be closed on December 20. The US Embassy has also decided to close its consulates in Istanbul and Adana.