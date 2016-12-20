Armenia increases trade turnover with EAEU states

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. In January-October, 2016, the trade turnover between Armenia and the EAEU other states comprised 312.4 million USD, “Armenpress” reports citing the statistical database of the EAEU states. This figure increased by 54.7% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The trade turnover between Armenia and Belarus comprised 11.5 million USD, which is an increase of 2.3 times compared to the same period of last year.

Armenia has carried out 5.3 million USD trade with Kazakhstan. Compared to the previous year, it has increased by 51.9%. A 0.5 million USD trade was carried out with Kyrgyzstan, by recording a 79.1% growth.

94.4% of the trade turnover volumes of Armenia and the EAEU states accounted for Russia, comprising 295.1 million USD. It increased by 52.8% compared to January-October, 2015.