Working groups set up by President Sargsyan’s instruction

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. By the instruction of Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan, a working group on ensuring institutional system reforms in the anti-corruption field has been established led by Justice Minister Arpine Hovhannisyan, press service of the Presidential administration told “Armenpress”.

According to President’s another instruction, a working group on ensuring public service system reforms has been formed led by Vice Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan.

The above-mentioned working groups were instructed to prepare the draft amendments of the relevant laws of Armenia, which, after agreed with President Sargsyan, will be submitted to the Government’s discussion.