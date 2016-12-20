Italian command plans to increase Armenian peacekeeping presence in Lebanon

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Numerous medals, plenty of gratitude letters, other awards and words of gratitude: Major-General Arthur Simonyan, Commander of the Peacekeeping brigade of the Armenian Armed Forces, proudly presents the achievements of the Armenian peacekeepers and talks about their successes. Armenian peacekeepers have always stood out during their missions with the high level of training. And it’s no coincidence. As Athur Simonyan pointed out, that’s a result of daily, and hourly work.

“We took part in quite many military exercises under the NATO program, we took part in the military exercises of our Armed Forces twice a year, as well as we participated in the exercises organized within the framework of CSTO”, Arthur Simonyan told a press conference in ARMENPRESS.

The peacekeeping brigade draws attention on various trainings, highlights exchange of information by maintaining contact with representatives of leading Armed Forces. Arthur Simonyan mentioned that the leadership of the Armenian Armed Forces views the peacekeepers as the circle which brings the international experience to the Armenian Army.

From the successes of the Armenian peacekeepers, Arthur Simonyan pointed out the progress in various kinds of training-exams. In 2007, the company received a 1st level self-evaluation, afterwards in 2008 the company received the cooperation assessment and in 2009 the self-assessment of the infantry battalion was held. Receiving a high evaluation from the NATO headquarters, a bid was submitted for the 2nd level assessment of the battalion.

“These are rather large-scale test-military exercises, many of the countries having the best armies don’t submit bids more than the level of a company, and we had a self-evaluation in 2012 on the level of battalion. In 2013, the assessment of the infantry battalion was held and we received a cooperation evaluation. High results were recorded in 2014 and 2015. Experts admired the actions of our soldiers, they didn’t hide this admiration”, Simonyan said.

Lt. Colonel Samvel Sargsyan, head of the Military-Civil cooperation department of the peacekeeping brigade, said the Armenian peacekeepers are able to orientate quickly in different situations.

“We interact with people of different cultures, we know their mentality, and all of this helps us to rapidly orientate during our missions in different locations, to be the so called intermediate circle”, he said.

Armenian peacekeepers launched their first mission back in 2004 in the territory of Kosovo, within the Greek contingent. It was a 32-member group. In the following years, Armenian peacekeepers carried out missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Lebanon. Arthur Simonyan said the Italian side expects an increase in its contingent in Lebanon. It is proposed to increase the number of Armenian peacekeepers to 100. Arthur Simonyan mentioned that the capacity of the Armenian peacekeepers is such that it is possible to dispatch 4-5 times more people.

“We have received words of gratitude from numerous foreign partners. Upon the arrival of our contingent in Afghanistan’s Kunduz, it discovered live ordnance in the territory of the airport. In the same airport, our servicemen discovered two Afghans in hiding, who were wanted internationally. Later they were revealed to be terrorists. They were studying the area, looking for possible targets for terrorism”, the Commander said.

Arthur Simonyan introduced Lt. Colonel Ashot Zakharyan, characterizing him as a humble officer, who has prevented a clash between two ethnic groups in Lebanon during his monitoring mission. The Italian General has expressed admiration regarding that event.

Soon, on January 9, Armenian peacekeeping contingent will depart for Afghanistan, comprised of 65 soldiers. Five days ago the Armenian contingent returned from Kosovo.