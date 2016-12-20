Candlelight vigil in memory of killed Russian Ambassador to Turkey held outside Russian Embassy in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. A candlelight vigil was held outside the Russian Embassy in Armenia in memory of killed Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, reports “Armenpress”.

By the initiative of the Youth Organization of Armenia, a group of students from different universities of Yerevan, as well as representatives of youth organizations lit candles and laid flowers near the Russian Embassy by this paying a tribute to the memory of the Russian diplomat.

“Today’s rally is a protest first of all against terrorism: we condemn terrorism and the assassination of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey. Turkey, being included among the states that actively finance terrorism in the 21st century, today entangles itself in the clutches of terrorism”, member of the RPA Youth Organization Argam Arshakyan said.

“I consider these as a terror attack, this is a crime which must be condemned by the whole world in order to prevent similar crimes. We have gathered those students who wanted to express their protest, their condolences to the Russian people and came here”, Nersik Margaryan - Chairman of the Student Council of Armenian State Pedagogical University after Kh. Abovyan, said.

Russia’s Ambassador Andrei Karlov was gunned down at a cultural event in Ankara on December 19. His killer, a 22-year-old riot police officer, was killed by security forces in the aftermath of the assassination.